SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($118.09) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAP stock traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €100.84 ($107.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,223,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.75. SAP has a twelve month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a twelve month high of €125.40 ($133.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.07.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.