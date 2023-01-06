Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Trading Down 2.9 %

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.21.

BLK stock opened at $701.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $899.97. The company has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $706.56 and a 200-day moving average of $660.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

