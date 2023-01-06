Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Chubb stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $225.80.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

