Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 462,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 206,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

