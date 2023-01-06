Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes $76,000 Position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.19% of United States Antimony at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAMY. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 251,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United States Antimony news, Director Gary C. Evans acquired 238,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $107,195.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 647,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,171.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Evans bought 251,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $100,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,512.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 674,596 shares of company stock valued at $289,027 in the last ninety days. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony Co. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

