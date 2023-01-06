Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37,032.41

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $37,032.41 and approximately $6.83 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 386.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,218,800 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00081677 USD and is down -66.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

