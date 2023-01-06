Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.02

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.02 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 42.86 ($0.52). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.53), with a volume of 513,036 shares changing hands.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of £218.14 million and a PE ratio of 376.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

