Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.83. 11,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,941. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

