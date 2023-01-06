Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Berger Financial Group Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $79.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

