Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,663,000 after acquiring an additional 618,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. 8,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $56.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.