Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading Down 0.2%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 502 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 509 ($6.13). 124,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 137,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.14).

Scottish American Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of £899.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 507.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 487.27.

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.40. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.