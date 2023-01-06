SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 22,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

