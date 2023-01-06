Secret Price Hits $0.0049 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $14.70 million and $4,776.78 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00110367 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00198549 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040016 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00525013 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,094.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

