Seele-N (SEELE) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $40.53 million and approximately $532,271.57 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039777 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018832 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00235286 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00161981 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $341,575.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.