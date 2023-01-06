Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Carsten Brunn Sells 27,597 Shares

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carsten Brunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Carsten Brunn sold 4,522 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $6,014.26.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. 687,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 883,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,384 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.