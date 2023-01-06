Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Selina Hospitality Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNA opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Selina Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

