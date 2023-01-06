Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.
Selina Hospitality Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLNA opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Selina Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77.
About Selina Hospitality
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Selina Hospitality (SLNA)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.