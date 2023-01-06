Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,354 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

