Sendero Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 163.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 155,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,037,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $209.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $297.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

