Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $343.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $404.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

