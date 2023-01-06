Sendero Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

