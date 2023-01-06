Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,767,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after buying an additional 234,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lear by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,811,000 after buying an additional 215,471 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.77.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $128.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.71. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $194.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.79%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,113 shares of company stock worth $5,986,769 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

