Serum Price Reaches $0.16 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Serum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $19.46 million and $13.93 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00448845 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.02 or 0.01694715 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.16 or 0.30664671 BTC.

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

