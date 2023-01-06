Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.55) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 2,900 ($34.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.51).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.2 %

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,311.50 ($27.85) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,359.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,259.02. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,557 ($30.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £161.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 493.91.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.