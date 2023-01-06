Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Financial Analysis

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shell and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 2 4 0 2.67 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Shell presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

This table compares Shell and Epsilon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $272.66 billion 0.76 $20.10 billion $11.46 5.00 Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 3.47 $11.63 million $1.42 4.50

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shell pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Epsilon Energy pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 11.56% 19.72% 8.50% Epsilon Energy 49.60% 39.03% 31.18%

Summary

Shell beats Epsilon Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

