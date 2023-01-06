Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shop Apotheke Europe from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

