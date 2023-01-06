Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shop Apotheke Europe from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.