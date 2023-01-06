Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Societe Generale cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €94.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($170.21) to €145.00 ($154.26) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

