Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($68.09) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €47.41 ($50.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.40. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 1-year high of €67.44 ($71.74). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.86.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

