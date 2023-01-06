Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s previous close.

SI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SI stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $397.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $162.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.