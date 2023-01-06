Simmons Bank Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.65.

APD traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.08. 550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,816. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

