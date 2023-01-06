Simmons Bank Has $20.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $249.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

