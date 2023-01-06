Simmons Bank Has $3.97 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $206.22. 3,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,972. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

