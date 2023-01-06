Simmons Bank Purchases 3,103 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $394.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.17. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
