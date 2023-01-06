Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading Up 0.7%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.44 and last traded at C$15.33. Approximately 53,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 61,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.23.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.15, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$909.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5.58.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.