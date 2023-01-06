Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $44,737,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.34. 24,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,099. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

