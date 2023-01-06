Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cognex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,727,000 after buying an additional 272,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 183.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after buying an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 64.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after buying an additional 815,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,790,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. 4,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,611. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

