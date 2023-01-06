Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

STIP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. 2,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.81. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

