Slow Capital Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 643.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 49,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 737.5% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,244 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 118.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,190. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $341.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.66.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

