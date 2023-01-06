SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 775,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 261,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $29,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 4.48. SM Energy has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

