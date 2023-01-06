Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 95.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 132.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SNA opened at $230.05 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $245.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.64.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

