South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.70

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 82048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,081,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,562,000 after acquiring an additional 65,341 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 416,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 306,915 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

