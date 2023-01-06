S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of S&P Global worth $172,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.70 and its 200-day moving average is $342.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $454.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

