SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Up 0%

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.30 and last traded at $99.30. 81,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 246,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

