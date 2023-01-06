SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Up 0%

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.30 and last traded at $99.30. 81,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 246,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $992,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.