SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,091 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $220,954,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,197,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,601,000 after acquiring an additional 611,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after buying an additional 618,334 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,499. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.