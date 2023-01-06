SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stake Lifted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,364. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

