SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $30.51. 22,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,459. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

