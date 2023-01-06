SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GXC stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

