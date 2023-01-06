SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Trading Up 1.5%

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $53.15. Approximately 39,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 48,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

