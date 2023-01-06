Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.61. Sprinklr shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 891 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Sprinklr Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $375,149. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after buying an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 0.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,239,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

