Starbucks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 108,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 62,159 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 309,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. 233,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,213. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

